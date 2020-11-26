Even as India continues to battle Covid-19 caseload, it's gearing up for the next challenge the pandemic poses - vaccination.

India plans to give some 500 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by August 2021, thereby immunising nearly a quarter of its population in the first half of the year.

The goal is impressive but daunting - and the challenged are immense, says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder of Bicon, a leading Indian Biotech company.

In an exclusive interveiw, Ms Shaw tells the BBC of the many questions yet to be answered, from who will get the vaccine first to who will pay for it.