For nearly two weeks, farmers from across India have been protesting at the Delhi border against new market-friendly reforms that they say are against their interests.

Thousands of them have gathered to voice their discontent and on Tuesday, they called on the rest of India to join them in a national strike.

Farmers say that they are very scared for what these new reforms mean especially for farmers with small land holdings.

The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan speaks to the farmers at the border to find out why they're so angry with the government's new reforms.

Filmed and edited by Ajay Bedi