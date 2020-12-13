Gursimrat Kaur is the daughter of a farmer from the northern Indian state of Punjab.

The 11-year-old student is studying for exams, while protesting alongside thousands of farmers at the Delhi border. For weeks, they have been protesting against new farm reforms that they say will hurt their interests.

Multiple rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have not led to any resolution.

Farmers say the new laws, which further open the farm sector to private players, will make them vulnerable to the free market. But the government says the reforms will not hurt farmers.

Video by BBC Punjabi's Arvind Chhabra and Gulshan Kumar