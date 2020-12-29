With the world's second-highest caseload, India is among the countries worst-affected by Covid-19.

And a sweeping lockdown that came early on, dealt a devastating blow to the country's migrant workers.

Millions of them - all in informal jobs - suddenly found themselves without work and running out of money.

The government closed state borders and suspended buses and trains leaving them stranded in cities, far from home.

Scared and uncertain of what lay ahead, they began walking hundreds or even thousands of miles to reach their villages.

Now, months later, the pandemic appears to be on the wane and many informal jobs return, but migrant workers are still struggling to get by.

Video by Varun Nayyar and Aakriti Thapar