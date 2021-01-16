Front-line workers - from doctors, nurses and hospital assistants to those working in sanitation - are among the first Indians to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The world's largest inoculation drive kicked off with an address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised health workers and others on the front lines of the months-long fight against the coronavirus.

Hundreds of thousands of essential workers - most of them health workers - are expected to be vaccinated on the first day.

Some 10 million health workers are in line to be vaccinated, followed by policemen, soldiers, municipal and other front-line workers. Next up will be people aged over 50 and anyone under 50 with serious underlying health conditions.

Video by Anshul Verma