Phulkari is an intricate handmade Indian embroidery. It's practised mostly in the northern Indian state of Punjab.

It features colourful intricately woven flower patterns. But its existence has been under threat from modern embroideries that are made on machines. But a group of women are trying to return the Phulkari to its glorious days.

They have been successful in not only making the younger generation understand the importance of the craft but they have also also been able to run a financially viable business.

Video by BBC Pujabi's Ravinder Singh Robin