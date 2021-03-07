Many temples in India keep elephants as they are considered sacred.

Devotees seek blessings from them. They are also required to participate in temple rituals.

But activists say that keeping the animals away from their natural habitat stresses them.

Now a "rejuvenation camp", the first of its kind in India, has been set up in Tamil Nadu state to pamper the elephants with their favourite food and relaxing baths.

Footage: Reuters news agency