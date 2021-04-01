India has launched the third phase of what is the world's biggest vaccination drive against Covid-19.

The country on Thursday opened vaccination for those who are above the age of 45. The first two drives focused on frontline workers and those over the age of 60.

India aims to vaccinate 250 million people by the end of July but, experts say, the pace needs to pick up further to meet the target and halt the spread of the virus.

Video by Anshul Verma