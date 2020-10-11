India Covid crisis: Inside the Delhi hospital running low on beds and oxygen
India's deadly second wave is continuing to set world records for its daily total of coronavirus cases.
In the past 24 hours, more than 330,000 were recorded and thousands more have died. The country's hospitals are reporting dangerously low oxygen levels and no empty beds.
The BBC's India correspondent Yogita Limaye went to one of the hospitals in Delhi.
