India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working relentlessly with the health ministry and other countries to tackle oxygen shortages, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shaina Nana Chudasama has said.

“It is most unfortunate that we have lost lives and nobody expected this double mutant [coronavirus] to shape up in this particular way,” she told BBC World News.

The country is in a second wave of coronavirus and has seen more cases in the last seven days than any other country.

The official death toll has exceeded 200,000 people, but experts believe the actual number may be higher.