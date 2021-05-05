‘Rural India’s hidden coronavirus epidemic’

There are a huge hidden number of coronavirus cases in rural India, the director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan has said.

The majority of India’s population live in rural areas where there are few medical facilities, he told BBC World News.

“You won't see long lines outside hospitals simply because there aren't very many at all to begin with,” Dr Laxminarayan said.

India reported more than 380,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours.