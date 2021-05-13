Covid crisis grips crowded Kolkata

Kolkata, one of the most densely-populated cities in India, hasn't escaped the the country's second Covid-19 wave.

Stories of the surge have dominated global news - people gasping to stay alive as they wait for critical care beds and treatment; desperate families scrambling for everything, from oxygen cylinders to a doctor's appointment; mass funeral pyres and parking lots turning into crematoriums to accommodate the rising number of dead.

Controlling the spread is more difficult for one of the world's most populated countries.

BBC India correspondent Yogita Limaye explains.