Strong winds from cyclone Tauktae have caused a dust storm to hit Karachi in Pakistan.

It hit Pakistan’s biggest city following several days of sweltering heat.

Meanwhile gusty winds and heavy rain have been causing damage across the state of Gujarat in the west of India.

Tauktae weakened after it made landfall on Monday, but at least 19 people have already died in the storm.

Read more: Ninety missing at sea in the wake of cyclone Tauktae