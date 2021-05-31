Holding on to hope during India’s Covid disaster

India's second wave of Covid-19 has overwhelmed the healthcare system, leaving hospitals struggling to cope and critical drugs and oxygen in short supply.

The BBC’s Nikita Mandhani shares how the trauma of the second wave in India has affected her and how she found hope whenever everything seemed bleak.

