The rising number of mucormycosis or black fungus cases has alarmed experts in India. This has happened even as the country fight s a deadly wave of the Covid pandemic.

Many states have declared the disease an epidemic. They are also reporting a severe shortage of drugs that are used to treat black fungus.

The infection affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer patients or those with HIV/AIDS.

Video by BBC Marathi’s Pravin Thakare and Sharad Badhe