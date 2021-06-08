The second wave of Covid-19 ravaged India as hospitals and then crematoriums ran out of space.

Families struggled to find beds, oxygen or even medicines to save their loved ones. While cities were first hit, the second wave soon reached rural parts of the country.

Hundreds died due to poor or no access to good healthcare. Most of them were not even able to get a Covid test done.

Now experts believe that the number of deaths in rural India is much higher than official statistics.

The BBC's Vikas Pandey and Anshul Verma visit villages in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, one of the worst-hit, to investigate alleged under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths.