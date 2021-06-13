'My mother and I have given out 26,000 meals'

Harsh Mandavia and his mother have turned a one-day offer to help distribute meals during India’s first Covid lockdown into a major feeding scheme for people in Mumbai battling to feed themselves during the pandemic.

They have raised thousands of dollars from around the world to keep their cause going and have no plans to stop as the number of people pushed into poverty in the country has increased by more than 70 million over the past year.

