Radio Mewat has been around for decades in Haryana's Nuh district, a region locally known as Mewat, spreading awareness about various things, from primary healthcare to gender rights.

So when Covid-19 struck, its staff also took on the challenge of fighting fake news so people would follow safety protocols and take their jabs.

Sohrab Khan, who has worked at Radio Mewat for a decade, said it's been a challenge, but their efforts paid off when people began taking the threat posed by the virus seriously.

Video by Piyush Nagpal and Kinjal Pandya-Wagh