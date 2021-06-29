After India’s devastating second Covid wave, the country is now grappling with tens of thousands of cases of a rare fungal infection called mucormycosis. The disease has been declared an epidemic in the nation. Thousands have died of it. Doctors say Covid, and the treatment being given for it, has led to this surge. From a public hospital in Pune, one of the worst affected districts, the BBC’s Yogita Limaye reports.

Filmed by Sanjay Ganguly. Produced and edited by Aakriti Thapar

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.