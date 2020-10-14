Heavy monsoon rains have been lashing the western city of Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

At least 30 people have died in landslides, a building collapse and from electrocution.

Transport services have been hit and many areas are reporting flooding.

The weather department has issued a red alert, warning people of heavy rains over the next 24 hours.

Monsoon rains are normal in the coastal city around this time every year. But their intensity has increased in recent years, with the deluge often killing people, flooding streets and homes, and causing massive traffic snarls.