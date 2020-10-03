1991 reforms: The year that transformed India

The year 1991 will always be remembered as a landmark year in India’s history.

On this day 30 years ago, then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh threw open the doors to the country's economy, reversing decades of socialism.

And suddenly everything changed, from how you did business to how long it took to get a phone connection.

India was no longer a notoriously difficult place to do business - investment poured in from abroad and new jobs emerged.

The BBC's Nikhil Inamdar looks back at that pivotal moment.

Produced by Jaltson AC; animation by Justin Xavier