‘I don’t want to spend my life on the streets’

When Asma Shaikh was admitted to a prominent high school in India's Mumbai city in 2019, she was elated at the achievement.

But two years on, she hasn't attended a single class on campus. Schools have been shut for more than a year in India because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And this has been particularly hard on poorer children, including those who live on the streets like Asma. They struggle to learn online.

Now, Asma is worried that the pandemic has interrupted her dream of escaping life on the streets.

Video by BBC Marathi’s Dipali Jagtap and Shardul Kadam

Edited by Anshul Verma