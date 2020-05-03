India reptile park struggles to survive amid Covid

Founded in 1972 in India’s Chennai city, the Guindy Snake Park is home to some of the most unique reptiles in India.

From cobras to iguanas, and thousands of crocodiles and alligators, it has been a favourite spot of animal lovers for years.

But with Covid lockdowns choking the flow of visitors, the authorities are struggling for funds. And the future of these animals now hangs in the balance.

The park had to be shuttered twice recently as the pandemic ravaged Indian cities.

With sale of tickets making up half the revenue, authorities say they don't have enough money to even feed the reptiles or pay the staff.

Video by BBC Tamil's Jerin Samuel and Vijay Anand

Produced by Kinjal Pandya-Wagh