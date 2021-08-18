The Ramappa temple, located in Telangana state's Mulugu district, recently made it to Unesco's list of World Heritage sites - largely owing to its intricate sandstone and basalt sculptures that have stood the test of time.

The temple, dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva, dates back to the early 13th Century when an army commander under the Kakatiya kings had it built.

Historians believe that it was built on the site of an older temple that had since become dilapidated.

Its sculptures celebrate dance and they are believed to have inspired a famed male dance teacher at the time to revive a warrior dance performed by men.

Video by BBC Telugu's Balla Satish, Naveen Kumar and Sangeetham Parabhakar