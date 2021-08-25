The Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan - and the group's announcement that it will impose Sharia or Islamic law - has millions of young Afghans concerned about their future.

These young people grew up with considerable freedom compared to their parents. But they fear that all of that could easily be reversed under the Taliban.

Hundreds of Afghan students and other refugees from the country live in India - and they are anxious about what the future holds for them and their families back home.

They tell the BBC's Anshul Verma about how helpless and frustrated they feel watching their country suffer from afar.