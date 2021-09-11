India's swimming camels under threat

The Kharai are a rare breed of camel found in the salt marshes of Kutch district in the western state of Gujarat. They swim up to three kilometres in the shallow seas to reach their grazing land - the region's mangroves. But now local herdsmen say it's taking longer and getting harder to find mangroves where their camels can graze. Salt companies in the region are blocking tidal water and slowly drying up mangroves. And this is endangering the lives of the camels as well as their future.

Reported by BBC Gujarati's Prashant Gupta

Produced by Deepak Sharma

Edited by Gaurav Rajpoot

