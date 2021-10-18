Days of heavy rainfall in India's Kerala state has caused deadly landslides and flooding.

At least 24 people have died and some are still missing.

Homes have been washed away in the deluge, and villages have been cut off. Thousands of people have been evacuated and more than 100 relief camps have been set up across the state.

Military helicopters are being used to fly in supplies and personnel to areas where people are stranded.

In 2018, Kerala experienced the worst flooding in a century. At least 400 people died and 200,000 were displaced.

Footage: ANI and Reuters news agencies, edited by Anshul Verma