Indian farmers are celebrating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three contentious farm laws.

The reforms aimed at reforming the farming sector had sparked year-long protests, posing one of the biggest challenges to Mr Modi's government.

Thousands of farmers had camped at the borders of the national capital Delhi since last November, braving the heat, cold and Covid. Dozens of them even died during the protests.

The decision to repeal the laws comes ahead of crucial state elections and marks a major U-turn by the government, which had always insisted that the reforms would benefit the farmers.