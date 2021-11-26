Rana Ayyub: They’ve tried to silence my journalism

Investigative journalist Rana Ayyub has said that she will not be silenced by the Indian government, despite a series of legal cases against her.

She told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, the Indian government has “tried every tool in the book to silence my voice and my journalism”.

“That's the cost of speaking truth to power in India,” Ayyub said.

