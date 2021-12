An Indian student has now spent nearly two months in jail for celebrating Pakistan’s victory in a cricket match.

The BBC’s Rajini Vaidyanathan went to the northern Indian city of Agra to meet his family, and find out why lawyers are refusing to represent him.

Produced by Shalu Yadav

Filmed by Syed Shahryar & Ajay Bedi

Edited by Aakriti Thapar