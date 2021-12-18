Two prominent Indian stand-up comedians - Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui - have said it’s becoming unsafe to perform after they received threats from right-wing Hindu nationalists.

Faruqui, who is Muslim, was jailed earlier this year for jokes he didn’t even tell.

Authorities say the arrest was in the interest of law and order, and to protect religious sentiments.

But critics argue that laws are being misused to silence free speech, especially among critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BBC spoke to the two comedians about the recent controversies and threats they have faced.

Correspondent: Rajini Vaidyanathan

Producers: Shalu Yadav and Aakriti Thapar

Editor: Sanjay Ganguly