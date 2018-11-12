Unemployment is a big issue in elections in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

Millions of young men and women are unable to find jobs as employment rates plummet across India. Many graduates have stopped looking altogether and even the highly educated are settling for low-paid work.

The BBC met young job seekers in Uttar Pradesh to learn about their frustrations and their hopes.

Video by Vikas Pandey, Anshul Verma and Aparna Alluri