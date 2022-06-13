Muslim protesters' homes razed after demonstrations
Authorities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have demolished the houses of several Muslims they allege are linked to recent protests that turned violent.
The demonstrations happened after derogatory remarks were made by two former leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party about the Prophet Muhammad.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.