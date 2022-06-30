Millions of people in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam have been displaced by deadly floods that have left a trail of destruction.

More than 150 people have died so far due to floods and landslides. Rescue personnel struggling to reach the affected areas have told the BBC that this is one of the worst floods they have seen so far.

Victims say they are unsure how to rebuild their lives after losing their savings and, in many cases, loved ones.

Reporting by the BBC's Anshul Verma