Rambai is 105 years old and she is giving serious fitness goals to people around her.

She started her sprinting career in the north Indian state of Haryana just a year ago, but has already won several medals in local competitions.

She competes in her age category - and sometimes, she is the only runner in the fray.

But for her, taking part in these competitions is more important than winning.

Her family wants her to take it easy, but Rambai says that's not happening anytime soon.

Video by BBC Punjabi's Sat Singh