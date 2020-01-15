Seven years ago, only 19% of India’s 1.3 billion people had access to the internet. That figure now stands at nearly 60%.

It’s all part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious plan to make India a trillion-dollar digital economy.

The BBC’s Shruti Menon travelled across the country to assess the success of the programme and to see how it has transformed people's lives.

She also explored the challenges the government is facing as it continues to connect millions.

Produced by Aakriti Thapar; Filmed and edited by Saraskanth TK