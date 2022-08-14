"Some younger people are openly acknowledging that 'my family carries this and so do I'."

The 1947 Partition created two newly-independent states - India and Pakistan - and triggered perhaps the biggest movement of people in history, outside war and famine.

About 12 million people became refugees. Between half a million and a million people were killed in religious violence.

As the two countries observe 75 years since their formation, the BBC’s Nikita Mandhani spoke to young Indians and Pakistanis about how this history continues to impact them.

India, the world's largest democracy, is celebrating 75 years of independence from British rule. This is the third story in the BBC's special series on this milestone.

