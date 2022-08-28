On Sunday afternoon, two skyscrapers near India's capital Delhi were demolished in a carefully planned explosion. It was the biggest such operation in India so far, and generated so much interest that it was telecast live on TV channels.

Thousands of people who live in the neighbourhood had to evacuate hours before the blast, which was powered by around 3,700kg of explosives.

And the work isn't over yet - the next step is clearing thousands of tonnes of debris generated by the demolition.

The BBC's Anshul Verma captured the moment when the two towers turned to dust - and also spoke to the team behind the operation.