India GDP data: What is driving economic growth?
The Indian government is set to release the GDP numbers for the three months to the end of June on Wednesday.
Economists have forecast that Asia's third-largest economy will expand sharply by 15% compared with the 4.1% growth rate recorded in the same quarter last year, as Covid-induced restrictions eased, spurring consumption and demand in the country's vast service sector.
The BBC's Nikhil Inamdar explains the major factors driving growth in India's economy - and the challenges that lie ahead.
Video by Vishnu Vardhan, produced by Pooja Agarwal