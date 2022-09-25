The men behind a record-breaking menstrual campaign

Imagine if men could experience period pain.

In India, a campaign has brought simulators to shopping centres and colleges allowing men to experience around 10% of the pain caused by menstrual cramps.

The intention is to break down taboos surrounding the menstrual cycle and open up the conversation.

The campaign has now won a Guinness World Record for donating 100,000 sanitary products in 24 hours.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

Video by Gem O'Reilly