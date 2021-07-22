The 800-day US visa wait causing India despair

The US is struggling to clear a large backlog of visa applications after it halted almost all processing operations during Covid-19.

This has severely disrupted Indian businesses and hit hundreds of thousands of Indians who rely on the US visa to live and work in that country.

Many have missed out on seeing family while others, already in the US on work permits, are unable to return home as they will not be able to return in a hurry since there are no more application slots available.

The BBC's India Business Correspondent Nikhil Inamdar reports.

Video by Pooja Agarwal