Can women's cricket be a money-spinner for India?

Cricket is India's most popular sport - but it still remains a male bastion in the country.

Some recent decisions by administrators could change this, though, and open up more opportunities for aspiring women cricketers.

In October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) - India's governing body for the sport - made a landmark announcement that women cricketers will be paid the same fee as men for international matches.

It came months ahead of the first women's Indian Premier League tournament, set to be held in 2023.

Experts say this could drive up interest - and investments - in the sport.

Reported by Nikhil Inamdar, produced by Pooja Agarwal, video by Vishnu Vardhan.