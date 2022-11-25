In the Indian megacity of Mumbai there’s an urban forest four times the size of New York’s Central Park.

It’s home to a community of indigenous people who live alongside leopards.

The land is prime real estate and over recent decades chunks have been converted.

Now the government is pushing ahead with a controversial plan to cut further into the forest to build a depot for subway trains.

The project has sparked widespread protests and a debate about conservation and development. We follow one indigenous family as they struggle to hold on to their unique way of life.

Film produced by BBC News, Filament pictures and Confluence Media

