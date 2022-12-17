A school in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu is giving free dance lessons to transgender people.

The school, located in Chennai city, was jointly opened by an orphanage and the Sahodaran Foundation, a non-governmental organisation working for the welfare of transgender people.

Classes are held every Sunday - and students say they love every minute of it.

India is estimated to have around two million transgender people, though activists say the number is higher. The community has legal rights, but often faces discrimination and stigma.

Video by Hema Rakesh for BBC Tamil