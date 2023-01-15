How drones could be the future of Indian farming

India’s agricultural sector has usually not kept pace with new technology, relying largely on traditional methods.

But start-ups specialising in drone technology are trying to change that - one farm at a time.

These companies are encouraging farmers to use drones to monitor the health of crops and spray them with fertiliser and pesticides. The trend comes amid the federal government's ambitious plan to make India a hub for drones by 2030.

The BBC’s Arunoday Mukharji travelled to Kancheepuram district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to understand how farmers are adapting to working with the device on their fields.

Video by Jaltson Akkanath Chummar and Saraskanth TK