Several students at Jamia Millia Islamia university have been arrested ahead of the planned screening of a BBC documentary about the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The documentary looks at Mr Modi’s actions during the Gujarat riots in 2002, when nearly 1,000 people died.

India's government has tried to stop the documentary being shown.

Police in riot gear were deployed to the university's gates and university officials said it would not allow "unauthorised gatherings."

