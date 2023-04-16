Controversial former Indian politician Atiq Ahmed was shot and killed on Saturday night as he was talking to reporters.

Shots were fired and three men who had been posing as journalists were then detained by police in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state.

The state government is investigating. Atiq Ahmed, who was under police escort at the time, has had dozens of cases registered against him over the past two decades, including kidnapping, murder and extortion.

