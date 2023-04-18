Apple CEO Tim Cook has launched the company's first store in India in the city of Mumbai.

Huge crowds gathered on Tuesday as Mr Cook and Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice-president of retail, opened the doors of the Apple store to customers amid cheers from employees.

People from across the country came to participate in the event, which also featured music and folk dance performances.

Mr Cook will also attend the opening of a second store in Delhi this week.

