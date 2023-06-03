The accident in India's Odisha (previously known as Orissa) state on Friday evening is the country's worst railway crash this century.

More than 250 have died and hundreds have been injured in the crash. Three trains are believed to have been involved in the collision.

The exact cause of the crash is not know yet. The governtment has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

BBC Hindi's Subrat Kumar Pati and Hemant Behara spoke to some survivors and eye-witnesses of this tragedy.