Drone footage shows authorities clearing the site of India's worst train crash in over two decades.

Workers have been removing the wreckage from the tracks to restart traffic, with officials saying they were aiming to be operational again in a few days.

According to local authorities, all trapped and injured passengers have now been retrieved.

At least 288 people were killed and over 800 injured in Friday's accident in Odisha state, involving two passenger trains and a goods train.

